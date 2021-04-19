In order to complement Nissan's range of advanced crossovers, next summer brand enthusiasts will have the pleasure to witness the introduction of the new X-Trail. The vehicle's global debut took place today at Auto Shanghai Show and the Nissan team shared tons of information about the latest family member.

Like its sibling, the Qashqai, the vehicle is based on the Alliance CMF-C platform, which is highly advanced and specially designed for Nissan's advanced e-POWER engine lineup. Along with the next-gen drivetrain system, the vehicle also offers highly evolved driver assistance technology and improved driving dynamics.

Furthermore, the new X-Trail will be the fourth generation of family-oriented vehicles and will retain the successful formula of the predecessor models by offering enhanced flexibility and versatility. The vehicle will be offered with a folding third row of seats and will remain compact without sacrificing interior space.

Drivetrain system

The new X-Trail will be available with bran's e-POWER installation. The unique thing about this system is that the petrol engine is used only to generate electricity, while the wheels are driven only by the electric motor. This unique concept allows the engine to always run within its optimal range, leading to excellent fuel efficiency and lower CO2 emissions, compared to a traditional engine.

Furthermore, the 4WD version of the X-Trail will continue to ensure excellent grip and performance on any kind of surface and in any conditions – snow, gravel, or mud are no issue at all.

Since the introduction of the striking and audacious second-generation Juke in November 2019, via the global, unveil of the stunning all-new, fully electric Ariya crossover in July 2020 and the unveiling of the third generation of the iconic, pioneering Qashqai in February 2021, the new X-Trail has always been all about Nissan's bold, innovative drive for an electrified future under the banner of Nissan NEXT, Nissan's business transformation plan.

Source: Nissan