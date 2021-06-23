For more than three decades, Robb Report's "Best of the Best" event awards automobile manufacturers and car models for their exceptional craftsmanship, meticulous attention to detail, and overall excellent quality.

Since its first introduction back in 2005, the Flying Spur has led the field as one of the most successful luxury sports sedans in the world blending advanced technology with elegance and neat styling.

"The Flying Spur has created an interior experience only available in a Bentley, continuing to raise the bar of limousine luxury and timeless design," said Christophe Georges, President, and CEO of Bentley Americas. "Our team is honored that Robb Report has recognized the innovation, luxury, and design of the Flying Spur with this year's ‘Best of the Best award."

As it comes to the vehicle itself, Bentley's expertise in creating a contemporary cabin and luxurious interior has resulted in presenting a vehicle with modern interior design with supremely comfortable seats, but with Bentley's "Wing" theme which extends across the lower console and fascia. Furthermore, the horizontal veneer flow moves across the dashboard and into the doors, which creates a feeling of refinement and spaciousness. There are also neat goodies like three-dimensional leather and a floating central console.

The Flying Spur's infotainment system comes with photorealistic landscapes iva satellite maps and advances warnings of changing road or traffic conditions. It also features Apple CarPlay smartphone incorporation. The rear part of the cabin becomes the ultimate place to work or relax with its Rear Seat Entertainment tablets, Naim for Bentley audio system, and an onboard two-bottle drinks cooler.