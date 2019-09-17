Bentley team introduces new and refined version of the Flying Spur at the Bentley Rooms on top of Tverskaya Residence in Moscow.

Bringing this prominent British style to the Moscow centre, the vehicle surely managed to catch the eye even of brand sceptics. The event took place at the Moscow City towers – an ideal place for unveiling a refined beauty as the Fluing Spur.

Along with the vehicle itself, audience had the chance to witness the entire development process from the very first lines to the final product via a set of unique sketches displayed in the gallery center. Furthermore, the bar place offered exclusive cocktails dedicated to brand's centenary, which were named after legendary Bentley machines. Sweet!

However, let's talk about the protagonist of the event, shall we? The all-new Bentley Flying Spur offers an unique blend of limousine luxury and sporty dynamics and focuses on both on comfort and extended pleasure of driving.

The star of the event, the Flying Spur is geared with an improved 6.0-liter W12 unit and an 8-speed gearbox with a double-clutch system that shifts gears even faster and smoother, compared to predecessor models. This entire system delivers the massive 635hp and 900Nm of torque. It also accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 3.8 seconds and can reach a top speed of 333km/h.

Furthermore, the bright and expressive design of the vehicle completely honors the refined drivetrain system. For the first time ever the design team decorates the bonnet with a retractable mascot in the form of the letter B. Also, each and every part demonstrates this well-known and beloved Bentley style. With a new chromium-plated reflector, the edges of the LED matrix lights affect the expression of the front-end even when the headlights are off. Neat!

In terms of interior, the Flying Spur showcases the mastery of Bentley craftsmen and offers exclusive luxury and innovations. The model can be specified with a three-edge rotating display and for the first time the leather finish can be optionally reshaped with three-dimensional diamond-shaped embossing. New Flying Spur introduces decorative inserts from Crown Cut Walnut veneer, which further contributes to this stylish and contemporary finish.

Enjoy!

Source: Bentley