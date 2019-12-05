Bentley Motors has been simultaneously named Britain's most wwwired car company and recognized as overall number one in the category for Best Quality of Products according to a leading survey by the prominent business magazine, Management Today.

The annual Most Admired Companies Study dates back almost 30 years and honors the best businesses throughout the country and beyond. The two awards reflect the quality of the brand's exquisite lineup of luxury automobiles such as the all-new Flying Spur, Mulsanne, Continental GT, and Bentayga.

Bentley has achieved 13th position overall in the extensive study of 250 leading British companies across 25 sectors. UK's largest public companies and leading employers were asked to evaluate their peer across 12 key criteria, making it the ultimate peer-review of corporate reputation.

And as it enters its second century, Bentley has already confirmed that it aims to lead the way in the delivery of sustainable luxury mobility. The brand promises to offer hybrid or electric versions of all models in the prestigious lineup by 2023, and battery-powered electric solutions by 2025.

Significantly, the Pyms Lane factory in Crewe achieved carbon certification last year and the company has just launched the sexy Bentayta Hybrid SUV – Bentley's first plug-in hybrid and its most efficient model so far.

SEE ALSO: Bentley releases new Continental GT Limited Edition!

Furthermore, the luxurious British marque celebrated its 100th year with a series of events around the world, culminating in the launch of the Bentley EXP 100 GT. As we have told you, the vehicle incorporates a breath-taking vision of the future which sets the benchmark for sustainability and innovation.

Source: Bentley