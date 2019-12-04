Bentley has announced details about the striking Continental GT Limited Edition that celebrates the record-breaking automotive achievement from earlier in the British marque's centenary year. The lineup is limited to 15 models and honors Bentley's accomplishment at the demanding International Hill Climb event in the USA in June.

The world's finest Grand Tourer has managed to shave off 8.4 seconds form the existing record for the 12.42-mile course in Colorado, making it the fastest production car ever at Pikes Peak. Driven by three-time champion and former "King of the Mountain" Rhys Millen, the W12-powered machine climbed the peak in ere ten minutes and 18.4 seconds.

The Limited Edition

The new Limited Edition is characterized by a carbon-fiber body kit and sweet Radium by Mulliner paintwork, mirroring the color scheme used on the record-braking car. Glossy black details have also been added to the front lower bumper inserts, roof panel, wing mirrors and rear surfaces.

There are also Acid Green brake disc calipers, Pirelli P Zero Color Edition tires in Radium Finish and Pikes Peak decal to the front bumper hit at the Limited Edition's record-braking lineage, while the 22-inch Mulliner Driving wheels in Glossy Black top off the appealing expression.

Inside, Alcantara with contrasting radium thread stitching adorns much of the soft trim areas, matched with Beluga secondary hide. The steering wheel comes with honeycomb stitching design and a central stripe both in Radium. There are carbon-fiber fascias and wasitrails are complemented by a Piano Black central console, all adding to the sporty theme. The passenger-side fascia features a graphic showing a section of the Pikes Peak track, whit five different graphics being used across the 15-car run, along with the record-setting time of 10:18.488.

Pikes Peak embroidery to the seat headrests in Radium stitching, Pikes peak treadplates and exclusive &O speaker covers in Black Anodised and Radium finish further enhance the interior appeal. Continental GT's luxurious cabin includes the ground-braking Bentley Rotating Display, deep pile overmats and Front Seat Comfort Specifications.

SEE ALSO: Jaguar presents details for the new F-TYPE lineup

And just like the Continental GT that broke the Pikes Peak record earlier this year, the new model features world's most advanced 12-cylinder petrol engine in the twin-turbocharged Bentley W12. This setup allows the vehicle to generate a total of 626hp and 900Nm of torque, effortlessly accelerating the GT from 0 to 100km/h in mere 3.7 seconds and chase a top speed of 333km/h.

Source: Bentley