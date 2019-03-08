BMW remains one of the best car brands in the world for all the right reasons. The lineup from the company accommodates every need. Need a sports saloon that gets you excited? You have the M5 for that. Are comfort and luxury important for you? The 7-series is the one to go for.

Over the years, BMW has gotten better at making cars for the market segments they cover. Even the regular 5-series BMWs are so good that you seldom need to go down the full M5 route to have an exciting car. If you are on the search for the perfect BMW, here are some tips to keep in mind.

Start with Your Needs

As tempting as it is to start thinking about what you want from a car, you always need to start with your, well, needs. How will you use the car? What kind of terrain will you be driving on? Do you need special features such as 4WD or a higher ride height?

The more of these questions you answer, the better you will understand your needs. You also have to take into account the number of passengers you need to carry and whether you want to use the car on a regular basis.

With your needs in mind, you can continue with the next step, which is….

Pick a Series

BMW has a lot of options for you. The 2-series cars are compact and exciting. You have the 3-series cars designed to accommodate most users, with the M3 – and now the M4 – offering sportier options. The 5-series, as mentioned before, is bigger and more luxurious, but you still have the M5 if you want to enjoy the sporty aura of the car. The 6-series used to bridge the gap between the 5-series and the 7-series, but the new 8-series coupé replaces the older 8-series with a line of exotics. You also have the X-series, BMW's own SUV line. The M-series, obviously, represents sportier versions of the other series. Even the M8 Gran Coupe is designed to have a sporty feel to it.

BMW doesn't stop there. The BMW Z4 is still in the company's product lineup. This small roadster is a joy to drive. Both the i3 and the i8, on the other hand, are new cars in BMW's i-series, which incorporates electric motors.

Customizing Your BMW

After selecting the kind of BMW that you want, you still have a wealth of options to choose from. In fact, BMW makes it possible for customers to fully personalize their cars down to the last detail. With the 3-series, for example, you can choose the 320i or 330i, a coupé or a sedan, and more.

These customization options make every BMW personal and a true joy to drive. From the moment you make that purchase decision, you will be rewarded with a pleasant driving (and customer) experience.

The rest is easy from there. Once you've had your car delivered and ensured you have suitable insurance, you can start appreciating how well BMW does things as you drive your new car.