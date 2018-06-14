BMW X3 is still one of brand's most popular and beloved machines to date and as it seems, it is also a favorite one for tuners and engineers. And probably this is why Dähler Design & Technik GmbH has decided to take a closer look at a particular model and tweak it a bit. In fact, there are numerous tweaks, upgrades and fine-tunings. So, let's check out what this project is all about!

The third generation of X3 provides incredible driving dynamics, advanced technologies and striking looks. In other words, it is a worthy BMW family member. And perhaps this is the reason why the engineering team decided to add and refine what is already established as a bechmark, instead of creating something new out of the blue.

The flagship of the lineup has been especially modified and revised and now offers the titanic 420hp and 630Nm – just enough to tackle down any road and off-road challenge. Furthermore, there is a new eight-speed automatic gearbox installed, along with fine-tuned chassis. And last, but not least, there is an exclusive 4-pipes stainless steel exhaust system included – promoted as unique selling point, it is Dähler Design & Technik GmbH's product of pride. And this is why we are eager to try this bad boy out – on one had we will be driving an updated X3 flagship SUV and on the other, we will enjoy a ride with one of the best products of a worldwide known tuner! Sweet!

Source: Dähler Design & Technik GmbH