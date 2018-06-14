A lucky BMW X3 unit gets an exclusive upgrade. Check it out!
BMW X3 is still one of brand's most popular and beloved machines to date and as it seems, it is also a favorite one for tuners and engineers. And probably this is why Dähler Design & Technik GmbH has decided to take a closer look at a particular model and tweak it a bit. In fact, there are numerous tweaks, upgrades and fine-tunings. So, let's check out what this project is all about!
The third generation of X3 provides incredible driving dynamics, advanced technologies and striking looks. In other words, it is a worthy BMW family member. And perhaps this is the reason why the engineering team decided to add and refine what is already established as a bechmark, instead of creating something new out of the blue.
The flagship of the lineup has been especially modified and revised and now offers the titanic 420hp and 630Nm – just enough to tackle down any road and off-road challenge. Furthermore, there is a new eight-speed automatic gearbox installed, along with fine-tuned chassis. And last, but not least, there is an exclusive 4-pipes stainless steel exhaust system included – promoted as unique selling point, it is Dähler Design & Technik GmbH's product of pride. And this is why we are eager to try this bad boy out – on one had we will be driving an updated X3 flagship SUV and on the other, we will enjoy a ride with one of the best products of a worldwide known tuner! Sweet!
Source: Dähler Design & Technik GmbH
