With flat front end and dynamic design with an impressive rear spoiler, the new Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport yearns for corners and challenging country roads. The vehicle is beautiful and elegant, just as expected and features tons of advanced technologies and next-gen engineering solutions. Let's find out more, shall we?

Exterior design

Chiron Pur Sport's concept has been geared towards agility and performance. The Design Development department's focus was to lend the Pur Sport a confident appearance. This results in the dominated front end by an intentionally dynamic expression with wide air inlets and an enlarged horseshoe panel at the bottom, which serves as a perfect radiator air outlet. The vehicle's striking splitter generates maximum downforce by protruding considerably at the front while also making the vehicle seem wider.

The rear of the Pur Sport showcases the vehicle's rear spoiler spanning 1.90 meters to generate additional amounts of downforce, and the striking diffuser also boosts vehicle's aerodynamics. The design is rounded off by the extremely lightweight exhaust tailpipe made of 3D-printed titanium.

Interior design

In terms of interior, the design is deliberately sporty and raw and relies heavily on the minimalist approach. There are large surfaces upholstered with Alcantara that not only adds to the luxurious feel but also save some weight. Furthermore, the dynamic patterns have been lasered into the Alcantara door trim panels featuring contrasting fabric highlights with a metal look. All other components and controls are either black, anodized aluminum or titanium.

Drivetrain system

Bugatti exclusively configured the chassis and suspension in order to be uncompromising on winding roads without affecting negatively the driving comfort. The new setup features 65% firmer springs at the front and 33% firmer springs at the rear, an adaptive damping control strategy geared towards performance, as well as modified camber values, which altogether guarantee even more dynamic handling and agility.

There are also carbon-fiber stabilizers at the front and rear that additionally minimize roll. In addition, the vehicle's exclusive wheel design saves a total of 16 kilos from the overall weight, while the titanium brake pad base panels cut a further two kilograms. Neat!

A new transmission features an overall gear ratio that has been configured 15% closer together, which guarantees even more dynamic handling and further improves the power distribution of the massive 8.0-liter W16 engine generating the whooping 1,500hp and 1,600Nm of torque. Sweet!

