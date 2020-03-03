Automobili Pininfarina has unveiled its latest and most advanced vehicle, the pure-electric hyper GT, Battista Anniversario. Not only the vehicle is the first electric sportscar in the brand's portfolio, but also it celebrates 90 years since Battista "Pinin" Farina created the famous Pininfarina coachbuilder and design house, and is the most powerful sports car ever.

The vehicle is hand-crafted n Cambano, Turin, where Pninfarina has established its design center and headquarters. There will be only five units produced, making the lineup one of the most exclusive in the world.

As expected, the vehicle delivers an added level of dynamic ability and a bespoke heritage-inspired anniversary livery. Each of the five vehicles is finished in a blend of three signature colors: Bianco Sestriere, the never-seen-before Grigio Antonelliano, and Automobilli Pininfarina's signature Iconica Blu. Also, Battista Anniversario is equipped with the "Furiosa" package, comprised of a carbon-fiber front splitter, side blades and a rear diffuser. Exclusively on this particular lineup, the parts are finished in a two-tone blend of exposed signature carbon and carbon tinted in Iconica Blu with pinstripes in Bianco Sestriere.

Anniversio's dynamic performance rates were achieved thanks to the dramatic weight reduction, adding a set of forged aluminum wheels, and, as expected, a revised drivetrain system. This setup allows the vehicle to chase a top speed of 350km/h. Neat! The Anniversario shares some of the technical features with other Battista models. For example, there's a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis and body that provide the strong foundation and backbone of the hyper GT, with its four electric motors that generate a total of 1,900hp and 2,300Nm of torque. This whooping power output results in pretty short sprints – the vehicle is capable of accelerating from 0 to 300km/h in less than 12 seconds!

Source: Automobili Pininfarina