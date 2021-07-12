Bugatti team reveals tons of neat stuff at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. First, the charming Chiron Pur Sport 1 will be driven up the famous hill, as well as the new Chiron Super Sport 2, and the Bugatti Baby II.

Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport

Recently named the Best Hypercar for 2021 by Robb Report, the Chiron Pur Sport is designed to be the most agile of the Chiron family and comes with a massive quad-turbo W16 unit with 1,500hp and 1,600Nm of torque. This means that the car can speed up to 100km/h in mere 2.3 seconds and has a top speed of 350km/h.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport

The vehicle will showcase luxurious features and a state-of-the-art drivetrain system. Super Sport comes with a massive 8.0-liter W16 engine that generates a total of 1,600hp. The model-exclusive modifications have further pumped up the performance rates and contribute to a quite agile sprints – 0-200km/h in 5.5 seconds, 0-300 in 12.1. The top speed is 440km/h.

SEE ALSO: Vauxhall announces future electrification plans

Bugatti Baby II

The vehicle pays a special tribute to Bugatti's history and comes in a limited run of 500 vehicles. Based on the original Type 35 racer, the lineup has been developed using advanced technologies and numerous vintage approaches that altogether contribute to a rather striking final result.