Vauxhall team is opening the next chapter of its electrification campaign – the British brand will focus exclusively on battery electrics from 2028 onwards.

Paul Willcox, Managing Director, Vauxhall Motors, commented: "As of 2028, Vauxhall will only offer fully electric cars and vans in the UK. The future of the automotive industry is electric – and Vauxhall will lead that in this country. We are on a journey to reinvent Vauxhall and heading towards a net-zero CO2 future – CO2 is the new currency in our industry."

At the Stellantis EV Day 2021, it was announced that a new and advanced lineup of vehicles will be introduced at some point. These will be based on the Opel Manta, the concept vehicle that received mainly positive feedback.

Also, the Vauxhall team revealed a total of nine electric and electrified vehicles, along with the Manta - Corsa-e, Mokka-e, Grandland PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid), Combo-e, Combo-e Life, Vivaro-e, Vivaro-e Life and Movano-e.

In the first six months of the year, Corsa-e remains Vauxhall's best-selling battery-electric car. Also, with the introduction of the all-electric Combo-e and the Movano-e LCV, the brand expands its portfolio and offers even more flexibility for its customers.