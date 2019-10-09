Chevrolet team unveils a new Colorado midsize truck concept. The 2021 Chevrolet Colorado will make its first public appearance at the 2019 Method Race Wheels Laughlin Desert Classic on Oct.10, driven by Hall Racing. Then the new family member will debut at the SEMA show in Las Vegas.

This new Colorado lineup features greater definition from trim to trim and will come with tons of standard features. There's also a new "Sand Dune Metallic" exterior paint, new "bowtie" emblems and embossed "Chevrolet" tailgates in place of the traditional Chevy bowtie on the rear end of the vehicle.

Furthermore, WT, LT and Z71 Colorado trim levels will receive new central bars, lower fascias and front skid plates for the 2021 model year. Additionally, WT and LT will come with new gold Chevy bowtie logos, whereas Z71 receives a black bowtie logo.

The ZR2 off-road variant will receive a new appearance in order to match its performance capabilities. In fact, this is the only Colorado model to feature a lettered and flow-through "Chevrolet" front fascia. ZR2's new front end ensures improved visibility and looks even more aggressive, compared to its siblings. Sweet!

ZR2 also features segment-exclusive Multimatic DSSVTM position-sensitive dampers, standard front and rear electronic locking differentials, 2-inch suspension lift, 3.5-inch wider track, off-road rocker protection, cast iron control arms, Autotrac transfer case and numerous multiple skid plates.

2021 Chevrolet Colorado lineup goes on sale next year. Pricing and additional information will be announced close to production.

Source: Chevrolet