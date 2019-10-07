After 60 years of racing heritage, Chevrolet team makes one of brand's most important debuts in its entire racing history. The vehicle is indeed the Corvette C8.R and made a surprise appearance along with the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray convertible at the Kennedy Space Center.

The racing department of Chevrolet has marked numerous wins and its overall success on the racetrack can be seen through the last 20 years – for two decades Corvette Racing has helped push the development, performance and popularity of the lineup's most advanced and futuristic vehicles.

Since 1999, Corvette Racing has managed to win a total of 107 races – the most of any professional sports car team in North America. These wins include 13 Team championships and 12 Driver and Manufacturer titles. Additionally, in 2015 Corvette Racing became the first sports car team in 15 years that has won the Triple Crown – victories at Rolex 24 at Daytona, Twelve Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Le Mans – all in one and the same season.

However, let's get to the vehicle, shall we? The C8.R No.4 comes with a new silver livery, inspired by the color of iconic Corvette machines such as the 1973 Chevrolet Aerovette and the 1959 Corvette Stigray Racer. The contemporary model also comes with yellow accents.

Complementing the No.4, the car also features a traditional yellow color scheme with silver accents.

What we know so far is that new C8.R will make its racing debut at Rolex 24 at Daytona in January 2020.

Source: Chevrolet Racing