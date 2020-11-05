Citroën is taking part in Milano Design City, an event dedicated to the culture of design and innovation, with a specific focus on the reconfiguration of urban spaces, sustainability and the circular economy. This globally recognised event represents a strong appeal for the whole design industry.

AMI - 100% ëlectric is a practical response to the new mobility expectations. It rewrites the rulebook with its compact size, its unique design and its novel graphic approach all culminating in a very relevant mobility solution.

VENUE DESIGNED WITH CITROËN STYLE DEPARTMENT ‘TIME TO BE MY AMI' has been designed in collaboration with the Paris based Citroën Style Department as an immersive journey into the AMI – 100% ëlectric world. In fact, by following the red thread of the lifestyle products inspired by AMI – 100% ëlectric, the audience is invited to discover the striking features of this revolutionary urban mobility object, offering innovation, accessibility and ease of use.

The venue displays various products from the Lifestyle AMI collection in XXL dimensions, to create a playful theme that emphasises the ultra-compact and non-conformist character of AMI in the mobility landscape.

Simultaneously, modern and colourful AMI posters decorate the outside of the building to emphasise its urban, innovative and non-conformist character.

On arrival, visitors are greeted by the three AMIs situated in front of the building's entrance including two of the iconic ‘Parisian Inspired' AMI from the Free2Move car sharing fleet in Paris:

My AMI Orange AMI with a covering representing the iconic Parisian district Pigalle* AMI with a covering that represents the iconic Saint Germain des Prés district*

*The designs were inspired by Parisians as part of the launch of AMI in-car sharing in the French capital, "AMI ❤️ Paris". An identical project is coming soon in Milan as "AMI also ❤️ Milano".

As a brand synonymous with producing model versions of all of its road going vehicles, visitors can see a life-size Citroën AMI – 100% ëlectric which is placed inside an XXL ‘miniature' box, emphasising the compact dimensions of AMI – 100% electric.

Placed to the side, near the walls, is an XXL AMI MUG in bright orange.

Covering the whole wall and hanging like an ‘unfolded sculpture', is the cardboard that replicates the outline of the AMI – 100% ëlectric accessory box. This too in an over-size version and showcases the AMI blueprint (technical drawings of the various AMI – 100% ëlectric perspectives). Also reproduced on a large scale is the 2D cardboard packaging of the accessories that customers can use to personalise their own AMI. The staging illustrates the customisation kit that can be ordered online, delivered to the home and easily installed by the customer's themselves on the AMI, as ‘Do It Yourself'. The accessories include functional and decorative elements, both for the outside and inside of AMI – a central separation net, two stickers for the rear quarter windows, decorative wheel trims, door nets, door stickers, floor mats and a smartphone support.

In the vicinity, an Ultimate Ears speaker in AMI colours is replicated in XXL format. It is inspired by the AMI Bluetooth speaker accessory, a portable and lightweight Ultimate Ears Boom 3 AMI. Sturdy and water resistant, it has a battery range of 15 hours. It can be used indoors or onboard the AMI - 100% ëlectric, where it sits in a specific holder on the dashboard.

Visitors will discover an enormous domestic 220 V plug to highlight how AMI can be charged in three hours on a standard socket. The plug is connected to the cable, creating a path that morphs into a cosy sofa for relaxation, to underline the typical Citroën comfort and show how it is easy to order AMI from the comfort of your sofa (for selected markets). This concept is designed to showcase how easy it is to recharge AMI – 100% ëlectric anywhere, even using a simple household socket. The wire sofa has a diameter of approximately 55cm and is 15 metres in length; with foam padding to provide the typical comfort of a couch and an outer lining in elasticated technical textile, which is a nod to the external appearance of the AMI – 100% electric recharging cable.

The ‘TIME TO BE MY AMI' CAFÉ, has been set-up in the colours of the vehicle. The counter has been designed so that three recharging stations are available for visitors to charge their smartphones.

An AMI pop-up allows visitors to get up close with the mobility object and sit inside it. This pop-up is designed for a retail sales experience and offers the chance to discover the different colours that make up the accessory kits.

Finally, visitors conclude their tour by passing through the AMI boutique which displays all the lifestyle products inspired by AMI – 100% ëlectric. Finished in vibrant colours AMI lifestyle products include the Bluetooth speaker accessory, mug, clothing and footwear as well as a 1/43 scale model of the iconic AMI itself.

AMI – 100% ËLECTRIC