Citroën UK is promoting the launch of New C4 and ë-C4 – 100% ëlectric with a suite of compelling retail customer offers. New C4 and ë-C4 are available to order now via the online Citroën Store, and at all Citroën Retailers (where local restrictions allow*^). First customer deliveries are scheduled for early 2021.

With a bold new look and a unique identity, New C4 and ë-C4 are ready to shake up the compact hatchback segment. Both New C4 and ë-C4 exceed C- Hatch customer expectations with the same energetic and assertive design, whether opting for the new 100% battery electric powertrain or the combustion powered petrol or Diesel versions.

In addition to the strong residual values enjoyed across the entire New C4 range, Citroën UK is offering retail PCP finance customers^^ the opportunity to upgrade to the next trim level – free of charge. Available on selected models**, retail customers are able to enjoy a wealth of additional specification at no additional cost.

This means a customer opting for a New C4 ‘Sense Plus', would receive a free upgrade to ‘Shine' trim, worth up to £1,000 – with the addition of dark tinted rear windows, Active Safety Brake, Adaptive Cruise Control, Active Blind Spot Detection, Keyless Entry & Start, and front and rear parking sensors. New ë-C4 customers taking advantage of this offer also benefit from a heated steering wheel.

In turn, retail customers who opt for the well-appointed ‘Shine' trim level will be automatically upgraded to the range-topping ‘Shine Plus' trim. ‘Shine Plus' models enjoy a wealth of additional specification including Citroën's premium HiFi system featuring uprated speakers and the addition of a subwoofer, black ‘Siena' leather and textile upholstery, driver's seat electric adjustment, heated front seats, four USB sockets and a wireless smartphone charging pad. An impressive upgrade leaving customers wanting for nothing in terms of specification – worth an impressive £1,200.

In addition to the already compelling free trim level upgrade offer, retail ë-C4 customers will also receive a Pod Point Solo Smart Charger – also free of charge. Retailing at £509 (after the application of an existing £350 Government Grant) customers will be able to enjoy this incredibly useful home-charging solution free of charge. Plugged in at home to the Pod Point Solo Smart Charger 7kW, ë-C4 can charge fully in 7.5 hours. New ë-C4 offers a WLTP-approved range of up to 217 miles on a single charge.

Citroën Store, which launched earlier this year in partnership with PSA Finance, offers retail customers the opportunity to complete the entire purchase of their New Citroën C4 or ë-C4, exclusively and simply, from the comfort of their own home. Customers are able to browse the website, use the car configurator, visit the Virtual Showroom, personalise their finance options, value their part exchange, select their preferred Retailer, place an order online and arranging either ‘click and collect' or home delivery for early 2021 – when first deliveries are anticipated..

Making the purchase experience totally seamless from launch, Citroën UK has created a pre-recorded ‘Preview Show' with New C4 and ë-C4 in the brand's Virtual Showroom, with the aim of answering key questions potential customers may have about the new models. Hosted by experienced motoring journalist and racing driver Rebecca Jackson, the 15-minute video details the key points on each vehicle and provides an essential overview of the two models, concluding with a Q&A session.