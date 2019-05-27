All-new Renault Clio earns the maximum of 5-Star rating by the Euro NCAP safety tests. This is the fifth generation of the iconic model, which will soon be launched.

Based on the brand-new Alliance model platform, named CMF-B, the new Clio comes with tons of optimization and tweaks that altogether contribute to a more responsive and safer ride. The changes result in optimal body position, Fix4Sure technology support and overall new and refined habitability.

Furthermore, new Clio comes with 6 airbags, ABS with emergency brake assistance, a camera and a radar, cruise control/speed limiter, seat belt unlock alert and emergency call option. In addition, there's a new set of LED front headlamps, automatic high/low beam and day/night interior mirror.

SEE ALSO: LARTE Design makes new 2020 QX60 even more appealing!

Thanks to this new architecture, it is now possible for engineers to install a new active emergency brake system with pedestrian recognition, along with Highway and Traffic Jam Companion. And all this packed in a renewed design, highly technological content and tons of innovative infotainment gadgets. New Renault Clio surely showcases a new path for Renault and is not afraid to lead the way!

Sexy, reliable and overall appealing, this latest family member surely would become one of the best vehicles in the entire Renault series, just give it some time and see for yourself!

Source: Renault