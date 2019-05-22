Some time ago, about three years, LARTE Design unveiled its LR1 styling package for the then-brand-new QX60 machine. As time has passed, the tuning studio has decided to make one more step further and take a look at now the latest 2020 QX60.

Already known for its premium features and advanced engineering solutions, INFINITI QX60 has received some more refinement and styling upgrades. Originally featuring high-end components and reliable technologies, brand's latest SUV also offers buyers roomy interior, spacious trunk area and of course, an advanced drivetrain system.

The heart of the beast is a 3.5-liter V6 engine, mated to an automatic gearbox. This combination ensures some outstanding power output, measured at 295hp and 27-lb-gt of torque. However, let's take a closer look at LARTE Design's improvements, shall we?

LARTE Design MISSURO upgrade

The exclusive upgrade pack enhances mainly the visual impression of the vehicle and gives it a more aggressive and determined stance. The front-end benefits from new bumper, paired with a splitter and new aerodynamic side components.

Furthermore, there neat accents for the fog lights and integrated side air intakers, while the original factory grille is replaced with a new exclusive piece, featuring a complex V-shaped pattern and this notable LARTE Design shield. Sweet!

The rear is defined by a new bumper and newly-designed dual tailpipes made of aluminum. Furthermore, these can be connected to the dual exhaust system produced by the notable specialists at Remus. The design concept and overall expression is finished with stylish reflectors and two-piece brake light.

Neat!

Source: LARTE Design