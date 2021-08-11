The Concours of Elegance has built its reputation as the event that gathers the world's most refined and rarest vehicles. Now, in order to continue to impress the audiences, the team behind Concours of Elegance has settled a new partnership with the world's leading automotive auction house, Gooding & Company.

Gooding & Company returns to the eventfor the start of the new sponsorship in 2021, having hosted a record-breaking auction at the event last year. Back in 2020, the "Passion of a Lifetime" auction presented a selection of incredible automobiles from a private collection – the vehicles represented a dedication to bringing together the most coveted and valuable examples of European sportscars of the 20th century.

David Gooding, President and Founder, Gooding & Company, said: We are elated to announce our new, multi-year sponsorship of the Concours of Elegance and broaden our reach as an international auction house. We are proud to partner with James Brooks-Ward and his team, and following last year's highly successful inaugural auction at the Hampton Court Palace, we are confident in the long-term trajectory of this joint endeavor.

The Concours of Elegance is focused on gathering collectible vehicles that are so rare that visitors won't be able to see them anywhere else. In fact, some of the vehicles shown at the event have never been seen in the UK, making it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many visitors.

