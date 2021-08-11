The owners of hot hatch vehicles can finally realize the full potential of their mk4 Ford Focus ST with the latest and advanced upgrade kit from mountune- the m365. The kit increases the performance and power, as well as enhancing the handling capabilities and at the same time does not compromise the everyday usability of the vehicle.

All the components within the pack have undergone a rigorous testing and development process and contribute to a higher-power output final result of 365hp and 560Nm of torque, which is a significant kick of 85hp and 140Nm over the standard numbers.

This result was made possible thanks to the highly-acclaimed Bluetooth OBD dongle and the SMARTflash app that can run on any smart device. In terms of tech gadgets, the upgrade pack features a high-flow panel air filter, a 3-inch high-flow downpipe with sporty catalyst, and a new Sport GPF, which dramatically reduces exhaust gas back-pressure.

SEE ALSO: Cadillac presents the high-performance CT Blackwing lineup. Check it out!