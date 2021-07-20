With a special lineup of super-rare vehicles, Concours of Elegance celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2022. Returning to Hampton Court Palace's Fountain Gardens, the event will be also a reunion of all the finest vehicles to ever attend the event. These include all the winners from 2012 to 2021.

In homage to its roots, with the patronage of HRH Prince Michael of Kent, and its unique royal palace venues, the Concours of Elegance will be showcasing a number of the Royal cars for official display. Furthermore, numerous royal machines from all over the world, vintage and contemporary, will be present, including the famous Rolls-Royces of the Maharajahs. Also on display will be a special collection of vehicles, honoring Her Majesty The Queen's 70th year as monarch and each notable car during her reign.

SEE ALSO: Volkswagen ends the assembly of the Passat lienup with an exclusive Limited Edition

Alongside automobiles, Concours of Elegance will continue to showcase the finest luxury brands in the world, with Presenting Partner A. Lange & Söhne already committed to returning in 2022, alongside the Peninsula London Hotel and Chubb Insurance.

The Concours of Elegance 2022 will take place at Hampton Court Palace from the 2nd-4th September. Stick with us for further information.