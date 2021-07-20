After a decade of success with American sedan customers, Volkswagen of America, Inc. announces that it will end the assembly of the Passat sedan in Chattanooga with the model year 2022. This approach will allow VW to focus on electrified technologies. In order to celebrate the integral role of the Passat, the Volkswagen team will reveal a special Limited Edition of the vehicle.

2022 Passat Limited Edition

The vehicle includes a unique exterior and interior design with distinctive color combinations – there are Aurora Red Metallic models with Titan Black interior, Racing Green Metallic models with Mauro Brown interior, and Pure White models with Mauro Brown interior. The final count of all the units in the lineup is 1,973 – a number that commemorates the year the first Passat was unveiled in Germany.

Additional features include distinctive 18-inch aluminum alloys, black mirror caps for the power-folding mirrors and exclusive Limited Edition LED headlights with Advanced Front-Lighting System.

Inside, the Limited Edition features unique stitching, exclusive mat cupholders, comfort sport seats with perforated Vienna leather seating surfaces, driver seat memory, power passenger seat, heated front and rear sets, Discover Media Infotainment, Fender premium audio system, Park Assist with front and rear Park Distance Control and Light Assist.