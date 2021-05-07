CUPRA introduces new engines to the Leon range, with orders already available. Brand's iconic hatch can now be specified with a new 245hp version of the 2.0-TSI DSG-auto engine. This engine is exclusively available for the DSG-auto gearbox and delivers more efficiency and more torque power – a total of 370Nm and can sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 6.4 seconds.

The range includes VZ1 trim level, which includes 18-inch machined black and silver alloys, sporty bumper, black brake calipers, CUPRA's unique chrome and copper interior detailing redesigned steering wheel with gearshift paddles, and sporty bucket seats.

Furthermore, the standard features include a digital cockpit, 10-inch infotainment system, Apple Carplay, and Google Android smartphone incorporation. Additionally, the revised VZ1 trim level includes 4 USB-C charging pots, interior ambient lighting, keyless entry, and more.

The second trim level, the VZ2, on the other hand, comes with 19-inch machined black and silver alloys, which further enhance the exterior of the vehicle and contribute to that sporty and aggressive stance. Everything else is the same as with the VZ1 trim level.

Source: Cupra