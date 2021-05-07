The third-generation Citroen C3 has reached the landmark "one-millionth vehicle". Launched in 2016, the third generation C3 presented a new styling concept and new tech features. Also, the vehicle ranks in the top seven best-selling vehicles in Europe in 2020 and remains popular in many European countries like France, Spain, Belgium, and Portugal.

New C3 comes with numerous customization options, and technologies like Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Lane Departure Warning, Speed Sign Recognition, and Coffee Break Alert. Available in seven body colors, including the exclusive to the lineup Elixir Red and Spring Blue, the new C3 can also be specified with four Color Packs for the Airbump and fog lamp surrounds. Further personalization is available with four roof colors: Emerald, Opal White, Onyx Black and Sport Red, with the roof matching the color of the wing mirrors and the quarter panel trim.

SEE ALSO: Vauxhall Corsa-e remains one of the best-selling vehicles in the UK

The equipment also comes with 16-inch ‘Matrix' bi-tone wheels, Airbump panels on the doors, the Anodised Deep Red Colour Pack, gloss black door mirrors, and a bi-tone Onyx Black roof. In terms of infotainment, with New C3 models featrure a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay™, Android Auto, DAB Radio and USB connectivity.

Source: Citroen