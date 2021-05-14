CUPRA and Primavera Sound kick off a new project together to inspire the world from Barcelona.

The automotive brand and the music festival announced a three-year partnership that focuses on exporting new ways of enjoying music. Ahead of the Primavera Sound Festival 2022, the two companies reveal a teaser of artists' lineup, featuring the new Cupra Born.

The idea for both brands is to help each other, as both are at a key moment in their professional goals – CUPRA is about to unveil a new Born lineup, while Primavera launches the campaign that promotes the 2022 music festival.

CUPRA President Wayne Griffiths said: CUPRA is an unconventional challenger brand that inspires the world from Barcelona with progressive cars and experiences. Primavera Sound has become the city's most iconic festival with a global reach. This strategic alliance is a unique opportunity to inspire the world together and explore new ways of experiencing music, while increasing the global awareness of both brands. This is just the first step for CUPRA in the world of music and the beginning of a long-term partnership with Primavera Sound.

The two brands are also working on new projects, yet to be announced, that will take the traditional musical experience beyond the festival, allowing music lovers from all over the world to experience it in a different way.

Source: CUPRA