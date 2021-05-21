CUPRA works with SEAQUAL INITIATIVE to manufacture the new bucket seats for the Born lineup from upcycled materials from the Mediterranian.

The vehicle's bucket seats will be created from a recycled polymer fiber fabric called SEAQUAL YARN. This means that SAQUAL INITIATIVE team collects litter from beaches, the ocean floor, and the surface in order to clean up the environment and recycles the litter into yarn that can be an ideal replacement of the virgin polyester.

This means that the entire project and partnership contribute to a more circular economy and continuous cleaning of the planet's seas, rivers, and oceans.

CUPRA Director of Strategy, Business Development and Operations Antonino Labate commented: With the CUPRA Born, our first 100% electric vehicle, we're entering a new electric era. The partnership with SEAQUAL INITIATIVE to create the seats for this new model demonstrates that sustainability, innovation and contemporary design are a perfect combination. CUPRA is a brand that inspires the world from Barcelona, which is why we are committed to circular-economy projects and helping preserve a natural resource which is very close to us, the Mediterranean.

As it comes to SEAQUAL INITIATIVE, the team works with NGOs, fishermen, authorities, and local communities in order to clean up the seas and oceans. After cleaning up and sorting the different types of materials, the plastic is cleaned and transformed into a recycled piece of plastic that is used to create the SEAQUAL YARN.

Born is CUPRA's first all-electric vehicle and will be manufactured in Zwickau, Germany. The vehicle is also net CO2-neutral and will be based on a new modular electric platform, which can provide more efficiency and storage of more advanced features.