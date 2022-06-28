The new DS 7 is an evolution of the first 100 per cent DS Automobiles design revealed in 2017, DS 7 CROSSBACK, which projected a new spirit of the avant-garde. Acclaimed for its unparalleled interiors, its remarkable refinement and its cutting-edge technology, DS 7 CROSSBACK opened the way for new developments, now embodied by New DS 7.

"At the same time as respecting the personality and elegance of the existing shape, we've injected an additional touch of dynamism with sharp features. New DS 7's character is given a boost, particularly at the front and rear, while its design still fits into the current DS Automobiles range. It's the result of co-operation between DS DESIGN STUDIO PARIS, the technical team who've brought a great deal of technology and our manufacturing team who've succeeded in producing new features. Styling touches added to the interior enhance the consistency throughout." Thierry Metroz, Design Director

A design enhanced by sharp lines and lit up by DS PIXEL LED VISION 3.0 and DS LIGHT VEIL

The character of the new DS 7 is formed from several stunning details. Always elegant, new DS 7 brings more dynamism with sharper, more structural lines and a coherent design.

The completely new front stands out with sharper lines to develop the balance of each feature. The DS DESIGN STUDIO PARIS team worked closely with the production team at the Mulhouse, France factory to achieve exceptional results in terms of quality and solidity.

The light signature is developing with an even more expressive look. The combination of new slimmer DS PIXEL LED VISION 3.0 headlamps and DS LIGHT VEIL daytime running lights is seamless and carried out in the spirit of high fashion. The DS WINGS and the grille are larger and the valance has been redesigned with a range of colours depending on the model.

The slimmer scale-like LED rear lights with a vortex effect have also been redesigned with a dark metallic finish. They emphasise the unique expression of new DS 7. The boot lid and badge have been reworked with sharper lines, while DS AUTOMOBILES lettering replaces the previous ‘CROSSBACK' to sign off the visually stretched rear of new DS 7.

The wheels play a part in the profile's character with new 19-inch alloy wheels, which are more aerodynamic and feature a design aimed at amplifying the impression of size, and exclusive 21-inch alloy wheels, with a carved technical design, exclusive to the new DS 7 E-TENSE 4x4 360.

The window surrounds and roof bars are offered with a Gloss Black variant to emphasise the dynamism of the silhouette.

DS PIXEL LED VISION 3.0

DS PIXEL LED VISION 3.0 introduces a new technology that adds an extra dimension to the model. The PIXEL modules on new DS 7 optimise the management of light output, while maintaining three identifying modules that feature on the entire range. The PIXEL function provides optimum lighting as the light flow is more powerful, more regular and has an increased range of up to 380m on the main beam. In town the width of the beam is up to 65m. On the inner edge, two dipped headlight/sidelight modules illuminate together while the outer edge PIXEL main beam module features 84 LEDs in three rows. Lighting in corners is controlled by the intensity of the PIXEL module's exterior LEDs which is altered by the angle of the steering.

DS LIGHT VEIL

The daytime running lights were inspired by work on DS X E-TENSE and DS AERO SPORT LOUNGE.. DS LIGHT VEIL is made up of a daytime running light and four vertical luminous features made up of 33 LEDs. This innovation comes from the manufacturing process where the laser etched polycarbonate surface is painted on the inside, to give the impression of light travelling through the bodywork, alternating between light and parts that are body coloured. It creates an effect of depth and brightness like a piece of jewellery. DS LIGHT VEIL illuminates and goes out when the car is locked and unlocked.

The best French expertise for lovers of beautiful materials

Just like the largest Paris fashion houses, DS Automobiles bestows special care on the choice of materials and how they are treated. Through upholstery interior surroundings in the new DS 7 were created to make each journey different.

The height of refinement, new DS 7 OPERA is offered with two Nappa leather colours: Basalt Black and Pearl Grey. Over wider expanses, the highest quality part of the hide adds a natural and enchanting touch to the interior.

New upholstery introduces an engaging, visible and tactile result, specifically draped Nappa leather on the dashboard and door panels. Without seams or joins they keep the feel and appearance of natural leather. The hide is further elevated by embossing with lines reminiscent of the DS LIGHT VEIL signature.

The attention to detail of this interior is also shown by the pearl stitching offered in the new white and Zephyr colours, a steering wheel in full grain leather with a leather covered airbag, ‘Clous de Paris' embossed inserts ‑ synonymous with DS Automobiles ‑ and watchstrap upholstery offered for the first time in Pearl Grey.

Refinement also features in the RIVOLI interior which introduces a Basalt Black colour and has a stitched padded trim that has been combined with Claudia leather upholstery, which has a more pronounced leather grain.

The PERFORMANCE LINE interior features a deeper black colour with the microfibre textile Alcantara® throughout and gold and carmine touches that emphasise the dynamic appearance.

The BASTILLE interior has been refreshed with a new DS Canvas finish and a Basalt Black grain inspired by the scales on fish skin.

All these interiors are enhanced with ambient lighting that can be personalised and a new pattern based on ‘Clous de Paris' embossed inserts.

DS AUTOMOBILES NAPPA LEATHER

Drawing inspiration from the metal bracelet of a luxury watch, made of a multitude of parts fitted together, the DS Automobiles team created a seat base and back from a single piece of leather and without a bead of stitching, to create incredible comfort. The seat is made of high-density foam with more material than traditionally used for a classic seat. The high-quality Nappa leather comes from cows raised for their meat, living in fields without barbed wire. Only the highest quality leather is used and dyed with a special colour in Basalt Black or Pearl Grey.

"New DS 7 embodies our vision of the art of travel French style. Beyond the basics of the segment, we are introducing some truly differentiating attributes, specifically to our interiors and the choice of our materials, and our purely automotive expertise with a chassis that's as safe as it is light and power units that are highly powerful and efficient. This combination brings to life the comfort and dynamism demanded by DS Automobiles." Agnès Tesson Faget, Product Director

HIGH PERFORMANCE PETROL/ELECTRIC HYBRID AND MULTI-ENERGY POWER UNITS

As the multi-energy brand with the lowest CO2 emissions in Europe for the last two years and multiple Formula E champion, DS Automobiles has chosen to offer new DS 7 with a range of power units, including three plug-in hybrids with 225hp, 300hp and 360hp.

New DS 7 E-TENSE 225 has a PureTech 180 petrol engine and a 110hp electric motor fitted to the eight-speed automatic gearbox, with a two-wheel drive transmission.

New DS 7 E-TENSE 4x4 300 and DS 7 E-TENSE 4x4 360 introduce a four-wheel drive transmission with a PureTech 200 motor as well as 110hp and 112hp electric motors on each of the axles. The 360 model is tuned by DS Performance. A 130 BlueHDi power unit will also be available.

A new 14.2 kWh battery gives up to 65km with zero emissions on the WLTP mixed cycle and up to 81km on the urban cycle. Charging time is about two hours on a 7.4kW charger.

In keeping with the outstanding attributes of the entire DS Automobiles range, new DS 7 remains one of the most efficient cars in its class, specifically because of its well-controlled weight.

NEW DS 7 E-TENSE 4X4 360

The spirit of grand touring by DS Automobiles is embodied in new DS 7 E-TENSE 4x4 360. To go with the rush of power (200hp engine, front electric motor with 110hp and rear electric motor with 112hp), new DS 7 E-TENSE 4x4 360 enjoys special tuning by DS PERFORMANCE to optimise its energy management. It has a DS ENERGY COACH application that supports the driver improve energy recovery through braking. The chassis is lowered by 15mm, the track is wider (+24mm at the front, +10mm at the rear) and the front brakes are 380mm in diameter with callipers by DS PERFORMANCE. New 21-inch BROOKLYN wheels are added to a new Lacquered Grey colour which highlights the special curves and charisma of this model. Acceleration from zero to 62mph is achieved in 5.6 seconds and 1,000m start-stop is accomplished in 25.4 seconds.

TECHNOLOGY AT THE HEART OF THE WHOLE NEW DS 7 OFFERING

The infotainment system is one of the biggest changes for new DS 7 with the inclusion of DS IRIS SYSTEM. This new solution introduces a totally reworked interface, that is completely configurable, reactive and seamless and supported by natural voice recognition.

The redesigned 12-inch high-resolution touch screen features a menu made up of widgets for accessing all its functions with a single movement: for controlling the connected navigation, the ventilation, the digital audio sources and journey information. This big screen also enables views front and rear to be displayed, provided by new high-resolution digital cameras, and access to the Mirror Screen function over wi-fi.

A new large 12-inch digital instrument panel, with displays that can be changed and personalised, features refreshed graphics with all the vital information such as energy flow on plug-in hybrid versions.

UNIQUE TECHNOLOGY FOR THE SEGMENT

New DS 7 also offers technology for more comfort and relaxation such as DS ACTIVE SCAN SUSPENSION and DS NIGHT VISION. DS ACTIVE SCAN SUSPENSION is a camera-controlled damping system that is completely unique in its class. It adjusts each wheel independently according to imperfections in the carriageway. With DS NIGHT VISION, an infrared camera sweeps the carriageway and its edges to detect cyclists, pedestrians and animals at distances up to 100m. The driver receives the information in the new high resolution digital instrument display, reinforced by a special warning in the event of danger.

Safety is optimised with DS DRIVER ATTENTION MONITORING and DS DRIVE ASSIST level 2 semi-autonomous driving. DS DRIVER ATTENTION MONITORING analyses the driver's level of attention with two cameras. The first checks the behaviour of the car in its surroundings and the second, positioned facing the driver, diagnoses where they are looking and their face and eyelid movement which translates to the level of sleepiness and attention. This is unprecedented in the segment. New DS 7 is equipped with DS DRIVE ASSIST, adaptive cruise control that can initiate stopping and restarting without the driver intervening and an aid that enables the driver to keep the car either where it is or where they position it in the lane.

New DS 7 E-TENSE 4x4 360 LA PREMIÈRE

A limited edition new DS 7 E-TENSE 4x4 360 LA PREMIÈRE is being offered at launch. Based on the new DS 7 E-TENSE 4x4 360 OPÉRA, it introduces a new Gloss Black front bumper blade, black monograms and badges and a gloss black finish on the DS WINGS, the grille, the window surrounds and roof bars. The interior is available in Basalt Black and Pearl Grey. It will be offered in a choice of four colours: Lacquered Grey, Perla Nera Black, Platinum Grey and Crystal Pearl.