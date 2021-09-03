Everrati Automobile Limited, the tech company that specializes in the futureproofing of automotive icons via integration of EV engines, debuts a new Porsche Gulf Signature Edition, a vehicle based on a fully restored Porsche 911 (964), at Salon Privé Concours d'Elégance.

With numerous carbon-fiber components and an advanced EV powertrain, the special Porsche Gulf Signature Edition delivers emission-free driving range of up to 180 miles and can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in less than 4 seconds. The engine is mated to a 53kWh battery pack and an advanced battery management system.

Furthermore, this drivetrain is capable of producing a total of 500hp and distributes this output to the rear wheels, as well as the 500Nm of torque.

As part of Everrati's partnership with Gulf International, the Porsche Gulf Signature Edition is instantly recognizable by the well-known Gulf orange and blue race car livery.

