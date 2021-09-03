Volkswagen team boosts its e-offensive in China, as part of the brand's ACCELERATE strategy. The ID.3, one of the best-selling cars in Europe, will also be available on the world's largest market. In fact, the compact EV car celebrates its Chinese premiere today at the Chengdu Motor Show.

Volkswagen's global electrification offensive is rapidly gaining further momentum. After the ID.43 and the ID.6, we are now launching the ID.3 as the third all-electric model series in China within a mere six months. We are thus underscoring our ambition to occupy a leading position in the market for electric vehicles in China as well as Europe, Volkswagen CEO Ralf Brandstätter said.

Following the debut, Chinese customers will be able to have their ID.3 via a pre-booking system prior to the market launch later this year. As VW witnesses a wide demand for the brand's electric lineup of vehicles, the production is also boosted - As a result, deliveries of vehicles from the ID. family have doubled in the past three months from 1,500 units in May to some 3,000 in June and 5,800 in July. By year-end, 80,000 to 100,000 vehicles from the ID. models will be delivered to China.

SEE ALSO: SKODA Octavia celebrates its 25th anniversary