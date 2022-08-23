Releasing the first exterior sketches of the VISION 7S concept car, ŠKODA AUTO reveals further details of its new design language. The drawings provide a preview of the study's body. The sketches show a powerful SUV featuring a striking front end with T-shaped headlights.

The exterior sketches of the all-electric ŠKODA VISION 7S concept car depict a newly designed, striking front end. The significantly wider and flatter ŠKODA grille is dark and closed. The front headlights, which have been repositioned far out to the edge of the vehicle, are arranged in two rows one above the other, and the sharply defined daytime running light strip above them extends laterally into the pronounced wings, extending the light cluster to form a ‘T'.

The sharply contoured bonnet cites the well-known ŠKODA line. The striking, completely redesigned bumper features seven vertically arranged air inlets, with the central one sporting an insert in eye-catching orange. The lower apron area is fitted with an aluminium underride guard. Large, aerodynamically optimised wheels emphasise the VISION 7S's powerful visual appearance. The side view is defined by clear surfaces and a gently sloping roof line to the rear.

ŠKODA's new design language reflects familiar brand values, such as robustness, functionality and authenticity, and stands out with its spacious interior, durable, sustainable materials and aerodynamic, efficient body.