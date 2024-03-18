Skoda Epiq Concept (2024)

Skoda Epiq Concept

Škoda has unveiled a significant step forward in its electric vehicle (EV) strategy with the introduction of the Škoda Epiq. This new city SUV crossover represents an attractive and accessible option for customers seeking to transition to electric driving.

An Electric SUV for Everyday Needs

The Škoda Epiq boasts a competitive starting price of around €25,000, making it a compelling choice for budget-conscious EV buyers. Despite its compact size (4.1 meters in length), the Epiq offers ample interior space for five passengers and a generous cargo capacity of up to 490 liters. Additionally, the impressive electric range of over 248 miles (400 kilometers) on a single charge alleviates range anxiety, ensuring stress-free commutes and weekend adventures.

Modern Solid Design Language

The Škoda Epiq embodies the brand's new "Modern Solid" design philosophy, seamlessly blending functionality with aesthetics. The sculpted bonnet showcases a refreshed Škoda wordmark, while the innovative "Tech-Deck Face" reinterprets the familiar grille, housing advanced technologies like distance radar and front cameras. Striking T-shaped LED elements flank the Tech-Deck Face, serving as daytime running lights and indicators. The lower headlamp position with Matrix LED technology adds a touch of sophistication. The robust exterior is further accentuated by a striking spoiler and aerodynamically optimized wheels.

2024 Skoda Epiq Concept

Functional and Sustainable Interior

The Škoda Epiq prioritizes functionality and sustainability within its minimalist interior. The free-floating center console integrates a wireless mobile phone charger and additional "Simply Clever" compartments for maximized storage. The boot incorporates Škoda's hallmark practical features, including bag hooks, cargo elements, and hidden underfloor storage. The two-spoke steering wheel emphasizes the new Škoda lettering and offers physical buttons and haptic scroll wheels for intuitive control. The mobile digital key facilitates a seamless user experience, and Škoda's "mobile first" approach is further exemplified by bidirectional charging capabilities, allowing the car to function as a rolling energy storage unit.

A Name Reflecting Škoda's EV Commitment

The Škoda Epiq's name signifies a pivotal moment in the brand's history. The "E" prefix aligns with Škoda's BEV SUV nomenclature, while the "Q" denotes its SUV family membership. Drawing inspiration from the ancient Greek word "epos," meaning "tale" or "poem," the Epiq evokes a sense of remarkable achievement. This versatile city SUV caters to both family and lifestyle-oriented customers, offering a practical and engaging electric driving experience.

Škoda's Electric Future

The Škoda Epiq marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Škoda. The company is committed to significant investments in e-mobility, with the forthcoming Škoda Elroq, a battery-electric compact SUV, scheduled for launch later this year. This dedication underscores Škoda's unwavering commitment to a sustainable future.