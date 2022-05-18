Fully Electric Genesis GV60 Arrives in the United States
Today, Genesis Motor America announced the start of sales of its highly-anticipated first electric vehicle, GV60.
"Today we are pleased to begin our journey towards full electrification with the launch of GV60," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "We are excited that our American customers will be able to experience the innovative technologies, bold design, and extensive suite of complimentary services in this ground-breaking vehicle."
The Genesis GV60 enters the US market as a bold first step in the brand's move towards a lineup of fully electrified vehicles. It offers a number of available world-first automotive features, including Face Connect and a Crystal Sphere. These innovative features enable drivers to be even more connected with their vehicle, making GV60 the most personal and customizable Genesis model yet.
Face Connect is a feature that allows the vehicle to lock or unlock its doors without a key by recognizing the driver's face. Drivers only need to touch the door handle and show their face to the camera on the B-pillar. The feature can register up to two different drivers.
The feature uses a Near Infra-Red (NIR) camera to provide accurate facial recognition under virtually any circumstances – including in the dark or when the weather is cloudy. It also leverages deep learning technology to improve accuracy.
Face Connect can link to individual driver profiles so that the Head-Up-Display (HUD), driver's seat, steering wheel, side mirrors, and multimedia settings adjust automoatically based on the driver's customized settings and preferences. This provides an even greater level of convenience for a seamless driving experience.
GV60's Fingerprint Authentication System allows drivers to start and drive the car without the need to carry a key.
The combination of these technologies will allow drivers to enjoy a brand new experience of using only biometric information to unlock and drive their vehicle.
Additionally, GV60 present's Genesis Digital Key 2 with Ultra Wideband (UWB) compatibility. Using sensors positioned around the vehicle, UWB allows drivers to automatically unlock their vehicle as they approach, with only their compatible Apple iPhone, Apple Watch or Samsung phone. The Digital Keys are paired using Apple Wallet and Samsung Pass. The vehicle intelligently recognizes the driver and automatically authenticates them, loading their customized vehicle preferences. Genesis Digital Key 2 also allows the vehicle owner to share keys with others. For example, a driver with an Apple device may share their key with another via iMessage, and also revoke access to the vehicle with the click of a button.
The Crystal Sphere is one of the most innovative elements of GV60. It is a bold and functional design, enabling drivers to operate their vehicle in a safe and comfortable manner. When the vehicle is turned off, the Crystal Sphere provides ambient lighting, adding to the aesthetic of the driving experience. When you're ready to drive, the sphere rotates and the shift-by-wire dial appears, creating an atmosphere of futuristic mobility.
GV60 will be offered in two packages in the United States. Initially, the 2023 Genesis GV60 will only be sold at select Genesis retailers in California, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York. Customers may contact their Genesis retailer regarding availability.
The 2023 Genesis GV60 Advanced AWD, at a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $58,890, includes class-leading standard equipment and technologies. At Genesis, safety is never an option, and GV60's Advanced package includes the entire suite of available safety and advanced driver assistance systems. This package is comprehensively equipped with Face Connect, a 12.3-inch digital cluster and navigation system, vehicle-to-load charging, Bang & Olufsen® Premium Audio, and more.
The 2023 Genesis GV60 Performance AWD, at $67,890, adds a more powerful front electric motor (160kW, 429 HP), Boost Mode (up to 483 HP), nappa leather seating surfaces, the Ergo Motion massaging driver's seat, 21-inch wheels, and Genesis Digital Key 2 with Apple and Android compatibility.
Charging Solutions for a More Sustainable Future
In conjunction with the arrival of GV60 in the U.S. market, today, Genesis Motor America also announced an agreement with Electrify America to offer three years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions from the date of vehicle purchase. Owners of the 2023 GV60 will have access to ultra-fast charging on Electrify America's coast-to-coast charging network and can seamlessly locate and access charging stations while on the road via the Genesis Connected Services and Electrify America mobile apps.
"As we take this step into our fully-electrified future, Genesis is pleased to be collaborating with Electrify America to deliver convenient charging solutions to our customers," said Marquez.
Connected Care – Now Standard with No Expiration
Starting with the launch of GV60 and continuing with all new 2023 models, Genesis vehicles now come included with Connected Care, with no expiration.
Connected Care provides an always-on connection allowing for peace-of-mind safety features like Automatic Collision Notification, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, and SOS Emergency Assistance when the vehicle has access to a cellular network connection. Additionally, a Monthly Vehicle Health Report, Maintenance and Diagnostic Alerts, as well as Vehicle Over-the-Air updates (GV60 only) are now included as standard.
The convenience features of Remote and Guidance packages will remain available with no additional charge for three years. GV60 also debuts Genesis Connected Services' all-new electric vehicle specific features such as Off Peak Charge Management, Schedule Climate Control and Start / Stop charging remotely.
Genesis Connected Services and Connected Care depend on and are subject to commercial LTE wireless network availability.
A More Sustainable Future Starts Today
The launch of GV60 represents just the first step towards full electrification for the Genesis brand. This summer, Genesis Motor America will launch the Electrified G80, its first fully-electric sedan.
Later this year, as part of Hyundai Motor Group's $7.4B U.S. investment in future mobility solutions, Genesis will begin production of the Electrified GV70 SUV at its manufacturing facility in Montgomery, Ala.. This will mark the first Genesis production in the United States and the first time a Genesis model will be produced outside of South Korea.
Genesis has committed that all new models launched will be fully-electrified starting in 2025, and that its entire vehicle lineup will be electric by 2030. Genesis is working to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035.
2023 GV60 Pricing & Packaging Summary
GV60 Advanced AWD MSRP: $58,890 (excluding $1,090 freight)
STANDARD FEATURES
- 74 kW Front / 160kW Rear Electric Motors (314 HP)
- 77.4 kWh Battery
- 248 miles AER
- Heat Pump & Battery Heater
- Paddle-Shifter Controlled Brake Regen System
- Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold
- Ventilated Front & Rear Disc Brakes
- Drive Mode Select
- R-MDPS w/Variable Gear Ratio Steering
- 8 Airbags
- Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist
- Lane Keeping Assist / Lane Following Assist
- Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Surround View Monitor / Blind-Spot View Monitor
- Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Highway Driving Assist
- Smart Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
- Intelligent Speed Limit Assist
- Driver Attention Warning / High Beam Assist
- Parking Distance Warning
- Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Remote Smart Parking Assist
- Advanced Rear Occupant Alert / Safe Exit Assist
- Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
- Tire Mobility Kit
- 20-inch Alloy Wheels
- Vision Roof w/ Power Shade
- Power Hands-Free Smart Liftgate w/ Auto Open
- LED Headlamps & Rear Combination Lamps
- Power-folding ECM Outside Mirrors
- Power Retractable Door Handles
- Genesis Logo Puddle Lamps
- Roof Rails
- Rain-Sensing Wipers
- Leather Seating Surfaces / Aluminum Trim
- Leatherette Wrapped Instrument Panel
- Power Front Seats with 4-Way Power Lumbar
- Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Manual Rear Door Shades / Cargo Cover
- Dual Zone Climate Control
- Electrochromic Inside Mirror w/ HomeLink®
- Adjustable Interior Ambient Lighting
- Aluminum Door Sill Plates
- Acoustic Laminated Front & Rear Side Windows
- Passenger Walk-in Device
- Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
- Navigation System w/ 12.3" Screen
- 12.3" Color LCD Instrument Cluster
- Head Up Display
- AM/FM/SiriusXM Radio®/HD Radio®
- Apple CarPlay™ & Android Auto™
- Bang & Olufsen® Premium Audio
- Active Noise Control - Road
- Wireless Device Charger - Front
- Fingerprint Authentication & Face Connect
- Genesis Connected Services
- Vehicle-to-Load Charging
- Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone & Audio Streaming System
- 4 USB-C Ports
GV60 Performance AWD MSRP: $67,890 (excluding $1,090 freight)
(In addition to or in place of GV60 Advanced AWD equipment):
- 160kW Front / 160kW Rear Electric Motors (429 HP, with up to 483 HP in Boost Mode)
- 235 miles AER
- Electronically Controlled Suspension
- Electronic Limited Slip Differential
- Monobloc Front Brakes
- Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces
- Microfiber Suede Headliner & Pillars
- Power Cushion Extension, Bolster, and Ergo Motion (Driver)
- Heated Rear Seats
- Alloy Pedals
- 21-inch Alloy Wheels
- Genesis Digital Key 2