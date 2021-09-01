Genesis is about to introduce the new GV60 lineup and with it new achievements in terms of technology and luxury. The vehicle blends clean aesthetic lines and next-gen sustainable technology, so it is definitely worth checking out.

The new Quad Lamps

One of the most notable new features of the GV60 is the addition of the so-called Quad Lamps, which enhance the overall sporty and dynamic shape of the vehicle, and also contribute to more rewarding, confident, and safe traveling.

The exterior look

New GV60 proudly demonstrates a new body language with minimalism in mind. However, the massive proportions are well pronounced, as well as the elegant lines and curves. The profile of the GV60 ends with a notable rear spoiler, while the long spoiler wheelbase with short overhangs completes the massive and muscular silhouette.

The Crystal Sphere

This is one of the highlights of the new GV60. It is a safety feature, which indicates whether the car is bypassed or not. This is important for an electric vehicle because the only indication of driving state is shown on a small on-screen icon. Also, when charging, the Crystal Sphere doesn't rotate.

SEE ALSO: Mecum Auctions will launch three special events during October 2021

All these bold characteristics are blended with attention to sustainability, so the new GV60 also comes with a promise of clean energy and care for the future.

Stick with us for further details.