Genesis has finally launched in the European market, after having gone on sale in South Korea and the US sometime earlier. The first vehicles demonstrated to the European audience is the G80 sedan and GV80 SUV – both have been awarded the highest Euro NCAP safety ratings.

With its comprehensive safety system, the GV80 has managed to score full points for side impact protection, and the G80 is only a point behind. Both vehicles also received a full score for child occupants prevention and ensure all kinds of driver-assistive technologies for smooth and pleasurable driving.

The third-generation Citroën C4 sits confidently in the four-star territory, with its advanced adult occupant protection, pedestrian protection, and safety assistance technologies. Tests have included the AEB front crash prevention system for cars and pedestrians, but not the cyclist functionality that is only offered as an optional add-on.

Michiel van Ratingen, Secretary-General of Euro NCAP says: These remain difficult times for the car industry, with the pandemic and semiconductor shortage presenting big challenges. Still, Genesis has managed to bring two cars to the market which offer excellent, all-around robust safety performance. Citroën chalked up a respectable four-star rating for the new C4 models, but still left us with the impression that with some more careful engineering it could have been much better.

The BMW 4 Series Convertible and 4 Series Coupé also have received the maximum of 5 stars, rated by Euro NCAP in 2019. Tests have been carried over from the 3 Series but, in addition, extra tests have been done to ensure that the safety is at the same 2019 five-star level.

The ratings of PHEVs like Škoda Octavia, VW Golf, Renault Captur and Opel Grandland X are extended to cover hybrid or PHEV variants, while those of the BMW X3 and the Opel Corsa now include full electric variants. now include full electric variants.

