The fourth-generation Toyota Highlander comes with a bold and distinctive exterior design and for the 2022 model year also offers new Hybrid engines. Available in front-wheel drive and AWD setup, the Bronze Edition offers elegant styling and premium features.

Furthermore, the vehicle can be specified in Cement or Wind Chill Pearl exterior finish with bronze-colored accents and exclusive 18-inch bronze wheels. Additional details include illuminated bronze door sills, mid-century modern-inspired SofTex-trimmed seats, and unique floor and cargo mats.

Based on the popular Highlander Hybrid XLE grade, standard features also include:

Hands-free power liftgate

Rain-sensing wipers

Digital rearview mirror

1500W power outlet

Puddle lamps with Highlander logo

In-dash ambient lighting

Driver seat memory with 10-way power seat

LED-strip Daytime Running Lights (DRL)

Drivetrain system

2022 Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition blends an efficient 2.5-liter DOHC four-cylinder power unit with two electric motors. The gas engine adopts a Variable Valve Timing system on the intake camshaft and VVT-i on the exhaust camshaft. There's also a variable cooling system with electric water pump and electric thermostat and a fully variable oil pump help to further enhance the engine efficiency. This setup offers a manufacturer-estimated 36 combined MPG rating.

At the same time, the small battery pack is installed under the rear seats so it does not take up any cargo or passenger space. This means Highlander Hybrid drivers get all the benefits of a hybrid powertrain without sacrificing much-needed cargo room for everyday activities.

Source: Toyota