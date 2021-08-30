GMC team revealed the new Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX concept vehicle at the Overland Expo Mountain West 2021, which showcases the vision for the brand's future growth and chosen business path.

Based on the Canyon AT4, the new AT4 OVRLANDX further enhances the vehicle's off-road capabilities, as well as showcasing some new design and technological features.

We wanted to showcase GMC Canyon with this concept and punctuate GMC's commitment to premium, off-road capable vehicles. Consumer reaction to this concept's design will help us further serve the growing market of buyers leading authentic outdoor lifestyles, said Buick and GMC Global Vice President Duncan Aldred.

With its new and beautiful styling and premium components, the new Canyon concept vehicle includes features such as:

Factory-lifted, wide off-road chassis with enhanced underbody coverage

Off-road rocker panel protectors

Cast-iron control arms

Heavy-duty front bumper with winch

Integrated front recovery points

Front and rear electronic locking differentials

Wheel flares with integrated task lamps

Multimatic DSSVTM dampers

Spare tire swivel mount

Guy lines for protecting the windshield from low-hanging branches

Additional features that could help drivers venture off the road include:

AEV rear off-road bumper

Stainless steel truck bed cap

Roof-mounted tent

270-degree awning

Jerry cans for gasoline and water

Traction boards

Off-road jack and mount

Cooler and kitchenette

Truck bed storage with drawer system

