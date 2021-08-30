GMC reveals the new Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX concept machine
GMC team revealed the new Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX concept vehicle at the Overland Expo Mountain West 2021, which showcases the vision for the brand's future growth and chosen business path.
Based on the Canyon AT4, the new AT4 OVRLANDX further enhances the vehicle's off-road capabilities, as well as showcasing some new design and technological features.
We wanted to showcase GMC Canyon with this concept and punctuate GMC's commitment to premium, off-road capable vehicles. Consumer reaction to this concept's design will help us further serve the growing market of buyers leading authentic outdoor lifestyles, said Buick and GMC Global Vice President Duncan Aldred.
With its new and beautiful styling and premium components, the new Canyon concept vehicle includes features such as:
Factory-lifted, wide off-road chassis with enhanced underbody coverage
- Off-road rocker panel protectors
- Cast-iron control arms
- Heavy-duty front bumper with winch
- Integrated front recovery points
- Front and rear electronic locking differentials
- Wheel flares with integrated task lamps
- Multimatic DSSVTM dampers
- Spare tire swivel mount
- Guy lines for protecting the windshield from low-hanging branches
Additional features that could help drivers venture off the road include:
- AEV rear off-road bumper
- Stainless steel truck bed cap
- Roof-mounted tent
- 270-degree awning
- Jerry cans for gasoline and water
- Traction boards
- Off-road jack and mount
- Cooler and kitchenette
- Truck bed storage with drawer system
The Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX concept truck was designed to balance functionality with aesthetics. When you're overlanding, the capability is an important factor, but doing it with premium style and comfort elevates the experience even further for customers who truly want zero compromises," said John Owens, lead creative designer for the concept truck.