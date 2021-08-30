Salon Privé Week is an event that plays as a host for numerous debuts of new vehicles, from the world's leading companies to some more obscure companies. At this year's event, one of the most notable machines that were unveiled is the new Automobili Pininfarina Battista Anniversario.

The all-electric Battista is by far the most powerful Italian street-legal car with its massive 1873bhp and acceleration rate of 12 seconds to reach 186mph.

There are only 150 units produced and all of them come with a large range of exterior and interior specification options, so we will rarely see two vehicles that look the same. However, the worldwide production of the Anniversario models has been limited to merely five vehicles, all of which are already preordered.

The Anniversario machines come in three signature colors - Bianco Sestriere, Iconica Blue, and Grigio Antonelliano, as well as Furiosa aerodynamic package with carbon fiber front splitter, side blades, and a rear diffuser for extra downforce and improved high-speed stability.

