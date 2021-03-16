Gordon Murray Automotive's T.50 supercar has had its first-ever development test drive and marked a milestone for the world's most driver-centric supercar.

The XP2 prototype with limited revs was first put on a test drive at the Top Gear test track in Dunsfold, Surrey, UK and its first test drive were undertaken by Professor Gordon Murray.

The new T.50 supercar is powered by the world's highest-revving and yet lightest naturally aspirated road car V12 power unit that delivers a total of 663hp. It weighs about 986kg and features the most advanced aerodynamics yet seen on a road car.

The Gordon Murray Automotive creates exclusive and low volume sports cars. The T.50 is the brand's first model with customer cars built-in 2022. Its sibling, the T.50s Niki Lauda goes into production in 2023.

