The new 2022 Volkswagen Golf R will arrive later this year and will offer the best output in the Golf R to date with 315hp and 310 pound-feet of torque. In order to distribute this power more efficiently and get the maximum out of it, engineers have also included a revised 4Motion AWD system with rear-axle torque vectoring.

This new torque vectoring system uses a rear differential with two multi-plate clutches that can distribute up to 100 per cent of the rear torque to an individual rear wheel. This approach ensures that the distributed power is just enough to get the vehicle and drier out of the situation.

Also, for the first time ever, the 4Motion system has been connected to the Vehicle Dynamics Manager, a smart system that integrates the torque vectoring axle, the electronic differential locks and the cornering performance of the DCC adaptive damping system. The Vehicle Dynamics Manager monitors the vehicle's behaviour on every corner and uses a combination of selected single-wheel braking.

The torque vectoring technology was also the key function of the new track-only "Drift" mode which changes the stability control parameter and the torque vectoring sends all available rear torque to the outside wheel.

Source: Volkswagen