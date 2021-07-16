Everrati, a leading tech company specializing in futureproofing of automotive icons via integration of advanced electric engines, has found a strategic partner and reveals a revised version of the legendary GT40. Founded to enhance the legacy of the most iconic vehicles in the world, Everrati redefines and re-engineers them with precision and next-level technologies.

As it comes to Superformance, the team offers a full line of high-performance parts for vehicles and upgrades such under the license from trademark holders like GM and SAFIR GT40. Sold as a rolling chassis, the Superformance cars can further be specified and configured with heritage or contemporary engines and other drivetrain systems.

The partnership between Everrati and Superformance allows fans to drive an electric-powered GT40, with the development process already started. A prototype chassis has already been built and is being fine-tuned and adapted from ICE power to a modern electric unit.

As with all Everrati vehicles, this model has also received meticulous attention and showcases a refined construction with perfect engineering solutions and close attention to even the smallest of details.

Further details on this first new model from the partnership and the reimagined icon will be announced. Stick with us.