The new Audi e-tron GT is already on sale. The vehicle is performance-oriented and features an elegant design and a fully electrified drivetrain system. In fact, this is Audi's first full-electric tourer and serves as a halo of the ever-growing electrified portfolio of the manufacturer. So, let's see what this model has to offer.

Exterior design

The beautiful design of the new e-tron GT is characterized by large wheels, wide and long wheelbase, and an overall menacing front face. The flat greenhouse with a sloping roofline contributes to an overall sleek appearance, while the rear is tight and minimalistic, and retains that neat sporty spirit.

The model features large 20-inch 5-spoke alloys, carbon-fiber roof panels, Matrix-design headlights, and lowere door sills.

Interior design

The cabin is driver-focused and minimalistic but still manages to include all the utility one expects from a contemporary high-end Audi vehicle.

The interior is completely leather-free and incorporates Dinamica and Alcantara upholsteries. There's also Nappa leather package as an optional feature. Furthermore, driver and passengers will benefit from a "monoposto" cockpit with a 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit and 10.1-inch MMI touch response displays.

Drivetrain system

The model can be specified with a drivetrain system that generates a total of 469 up to 5637hp and up to 612lb-ft of torque. This power allows the GT to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 3.1 seconds and chase a top speed of 155mph.

Depending on the trim level, the e-tron GT can be geared with available rear-wheel steering, which allows the vehicle to turn in the opposite direction from the front wheels at speeds up to 30mph.

Additional systems include a fully variable power distribution system, Quattro drive with torque vectoring, and e-torque vectoring plus as an optional feature.