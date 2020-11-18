Supreme power, an imposing thirst for forward progress and extravagant styling allow the new BMW X5 M Competition (fuel consumption combined: 13.0 – 12.8 l/100 km [21.7 – 22.1 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 296 – 291 g/km) and new BMW X6 M Competition (fuel consumption combined: 13.1 l/100 km [21.6 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 301 g/km) to carve out a unique place for themselves on the world's roads. Their performance attributes set new standards and now they are also raising the bar once again in terms of exclusivity. First Edition specification accentuates the effervescent and distinctive character of the BMW M models in the luxury Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) and Sports Activity Coupé (SAC) segments to particularly stylish effect.

Precisely coordinated design cues for the exterior and interior lend the special-edition takes on the new BMW X5 M Competition and new BMW X6 M Competition the status of intoxicating rarities at the high-performance reaches of their respective segments. Their air of exclusivity creates the ideal environment in which to enjoy the unmistakable driving experience laid on by a high-revving V8 engine with two turbochargers and 460 kW/625 hp, M-specific suspension and M xDrive all-wheel drive. The two special-edition newcomers will be produced at BMW Plant Spartanburg in the US in a limited run of 250 examples each and can be ordered with immediate effect.

The BMW Individual Frozen Dark Silver special paint finish available exclusively for the special-edition models showcases the exterior design of the new BMW X5 M Competition and new BMW X6 M Competition to extremely impressive effect. This matt paint finish ensures the muscular proportions, clear forms and signature M details of the body design come authentically to the fore, regardless of how the light hits the car. The two special-edition cars can also be specified with the BMW Individual Frozen Marina Bay Blue special paint finish. This exterior shade is one of the BMW special finishes now available ex-factory for the BMW X5 M Competition, BMW X6 M Competition, BMW X5, BMW X6 and BMW X7. These special paint shades are increasing in number all the time.

The high-quality paint finishes team up with M light-alloy wheels in star-spoke design with a Jet Black, high-gloss finish available exclusively for the special-edition models. The wheels (front: 21-inch, rear: 22-inch) are fitted with mixed-size tyres. The exterior styling also includes selected body elements made from carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP). Like the M Carbon exterior mirror caps for the two special-edition models, the M Carbon rear spoiler for the new BMW X6 M Competition has an understated feeling of the race track. An M Carbon engine compartment cover is likewise part of First Edition specification.

BMW Individual Merino full leather trim in exclusive bi-colour Silverstone/Midnight Blue ensures the interior and BMW Individual paint finishes fit together neatly. Black Alcantara inserts in the seat bolsters and contrast stitching in Sakhir Orange emphasise the sporting contours of the M multifunction seats. The eye-catching contrast stitching also bring distinctive flourishes to the door panel trim and instrument panel. Taking its cue from the leather-covered instrument panel, the BMW Individual headliner in Alcantara is likewise in Midnight Blue.

The high-tech and extremely lightweight material CFRP also features in the interior of the special-edition models. Adornments include Carbon Fibre interior trim strips available in a special, market-specific design. The silver-coloured "First Edition 1/250" lettering – which is applied to the carbon-fibre strip before the clear coat seal – highlights the exclusive character of the special-edition models. If these interior trim strips are specified, the model badge on the cover for the cup holders has the same design.