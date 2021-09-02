The Hispano Suiza Carmen is not only a powerful EV supercar that delivers a whopping 1,019hp. The vehicle also represents technological excellence, as well as luxurious sophistication. Because of its numerous notable features, the Suiza Carmen will be part of the prestigious Salón Privé event.

During the 5-day show, the luxurious machine will be on display in the beautiful gardens of Blenheim Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and Britain´s greatest Palace.

Designed and assembled in Barcelona, the Carmen showcases elegant design and strong appearance, thanks to its exclusive legacy and the tons of next-gen technologies it incorporates.

In addition to getting the chance to have a look at the new Hispano Suiza Carmen first-hand, attendees of the Salón Privé will have the opportunity to discover the latest news from various international manufacturers and enjoy the more than 100 vehicles on display, including cars and motorcycles, at the exclusive Concours d'Elegance. This year, rally legend Richard Burns will be honored with a collection of his racing cars on the 20th anniversary of his historic WRC victory.

SEE ALSO: Land Rover reveals a new and exclusive edition in honor of the 25th James Bond movie

All the information related to Salón Privé, as well as tickets, can be consulted through its official website, www.salonpriveconcours.com.

Official Salón Privé Programme 2021: