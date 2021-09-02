Land Rover SV Bespoke has created a new Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition to celebrate the 25th James Bond movie, No Time to Die.

Available to order as a Defender 90 or 110, and inspired by the Dedenders that appear in No Time to Die, the new and stealthy version comes with an Extended Black Pack with 22-inch Gloss Black alloys, signature Xenon Blue front brake calipers and a Defender 007 rear badge.

Some of the exclusive features include illuminated ‘Defender 007' treadplates and a specially developed start-up animation for the intuitive Pivi Pro infotainment system touchscreen that honours Land Rover's long partnership with the James Bond franchise. At night, customers will also spot unique ‘007' puddle lamp graphics.

The lineup is limited to merely 300 units and comes with laser etching detailing that says this is one of the exclusive 300 units.

Finbar McFall, Land Rover Brand Director, said: The Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition is an exclusive take on the most powerful production Defender ever made, inspired by vehicles on screen in No Time To Die. It represents a meeting of two great British brands and is a unique celebration of Land Rover's 38-year association with James Bond.

Based on the recently launched Defender V8, the Bond Edition is powered by a 5.0-liter 525hp supercharged petrol unit, which also generates 625Nm of torque and is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

No Time To Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and stars Daniel Craig, who returns for his fifth and final film as Ian Fleming's James Bond 007. The film will be released in cinemas from 30 September 2021.