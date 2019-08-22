2020 Honda Civic Si Sedan and Coupe models showcase further improvement and changes – the vehicles hit the roads with refined LED lights design, overall more aggressive exterior body language and tons of technological features make their debut with the unveiling of the new Si lineup.

Exterior and interior design

Civic Si Coupe and Sedan benefit from exterior styling enhancements that underline vehicle's aggressive and dynamic stance. The upgrades and changes include revised styling to the lower bumper fog light housing, signature Honda wing grille, multi-element LED lamps and exclusive black 18-inch wheels wrapped in all-season performance tires.

Inside, both Coupe and Sedan models offer sporty seats and new red trim for the instrument panel. The changes also include an updated Display Audio system and more physical buttons.

Drivers will benefit from Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver-assistive system and new Active Sound Control feature, which uses audio system to enhance the engine sound during aggressive driving. Additionally, buyers will benefit from a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, a power moonroof, LaneWatch side-view camera, hands-free entry and a 450-watt premium audio system with 10 speakers.

Drivetrain system

2020 Honda Civic Si models are performance-oriented machines and benefit from high-torque turbo engine, sophisticated and sporty chassis and a slick-shifting 6-speed manual gearbox.

The engine is a 1.5-liter 4-cylinder beast that delivers a total of 205hp and benefits from helical limited-slip differential and adjustable two-mode adaptive damper system. What is also notable about this system is that it ensures a 6-percent shorter final-drive ratio, giving the Si vehicles improved acceleration feel.

In terms of safety and utility features, Si lineup offers Vehicle Stability Assist with traction control, driver and passenger front and side airbags, side-curtain airbags with rollover sensor, Electronic Brake Distribution, Brake Assist and Honda's next-gen Advanced Compatibility Engineering.

Source: Honda