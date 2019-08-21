Audi of America announced details about the upcoming RS 6 Avant. Representing a new chapter in the Audi Sport segment, the new family member offers visceral design, exhilarating driving dynamics and neat tweaks and gadgets. Let's check out more, shall we?

Exterior design

The design of the new RS 6 Avant is made solely of RS-exclusive parts. The body, which is wider than the predecessor features broad flared wheel arches, while the three-dimensional RS-specific honeycomb is finished with glossy black.

The characteristics of the Avant feature elongated front section, straight and long roofline, and flat D pillars. The fenders are dramatically flared, while the rear of the vehicle consists of roof edge and RS-specific bumper with rear diffuser and components in glossy black. And, of course, in pure RS style, the exhaust system flows on both sides into oval chrome-colored tailpipes.

Interior design

The refined cabin features tons of utility goodies and driver-focused technologies. There's a brand new MMI Touch Response system with black-panel design, Audi virtual cockpit, exclusive RS displays, and overall contemporary and sophisticated ambiance.

Drivetrain system

The new family member comes with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 power unit and delivers a total of 600hp and 800Nm of torque. This massive output ensures a rather fast sprint and 0-100km/h run in a mere 3.6-seconds. The top speed is 250km/h.

What makes this configuration special is the standard eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox and the new launch control function, which transmits the massive engine power output to the Quattro permanent all-wheel drive.

What is also special about this particular model is the suspension system with controlled damping, which was fine-tuned exclusively for the RS 6 Avant. It can be set to several modes, including an automatic level control. The widespread of the RS adaptive air suspension offers drivers a choice between long-distance comfort and high-performance adrenaline-boosted sprints.

