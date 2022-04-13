Automobili Lamborghini presents the Huracán Tecnica: the next-generation rear-wheel drive V10, developed for pilots seeking driving fun and lifestyle perfection on both road and track. The Tecnica's moniker embodies the advanced evolution of the Huracan's technical prowess and, instantly distinguishable, is as much a Huracán innovation externally as it is under the hood, with its new looks accenting improved aerodynamics for heightened performance, stability and ease of use, particularly on a circuit. Taking its engine from the Huracán STO, with an increase of 30 CV over the Huracán EVO rear-wheel drive (RWD), the powertrain delivers 565 Nm of torque at maximum 6,500 rpm and improved acceleration of 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds. The lightweight Tecnica's recalibrated LDVI system and distinctly tuned driving modes with specific suspension set-up, rear-wheel direct steering, and innovative brake cooling improvements allow the driver to experience the perfect Huracán for every occasion: the Huracán Tecnica exploits its talents to deliver the best of both worlds - a poignantly versatile super sports for road and track.

"The Huracán Tecnica condenses Lamborghini's design and engineering expertise to create the perfect fun-to-drive Huracán, as compelling when driving to the race circuit as it is on the street itself," says Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann. "The Tecnica ensures that the pilot enjoys the strongest connection to the car and asphalt, with the car's potential always at his fingertips for ease of use in every driving mode and environment: in an era of virtual experiences it pays homage to technical purity and physical sensation. The Tecnica completes the Huracán line-up, sitting perfectly between the RWD and the track-focused STO, flawlessly presenting technology, performance and the Huracán's V10 aspirated engine in a dramatically evolved design."

Tecnica – engineering in its soul

The Huracán Tecnica takes the 5.2 l powerplant outputting the same 640 CV power as its STO stablemate, producing 565 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm for exhilarating yet comfortable everyday driving with highly responsive maximum power and torque when demanded.

With a dry weight of 1,379 kg, the Tecnica delivers a weight-to-power ratio of 2.15 kg/CV. The uprated power is matched by an enhanced, sharper engine sound at higher revs while inside the cockpit the Tecnica provides improved acoustic comfort.

This Huracán has at its heart the LDVI (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata) system, which controls every aspect of the car's dynamic behaviour by integrating vehicle systems and set-up to deliver feed-forward pre-control in virtual real-time, for perfect driving dynamics.

The rear-wheel drive Tecnica incorporates rear-wheel steering with direct steering ratio and torque vectoring, together with a modified Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS) and specific suspension set-up for the Tecnica. Depending on the drive mode selected – STRADA, SPORT or CORSA - every dynamic system is calibrated on the Tecnica to provide a highly differentiated response to each environment.

In STRADA, the rear-wheel-steering provides stability and manoeuvrability, complemented by the torque vectoring and P-TCS. The engine and gearbox are both tuned for comfortable everyday driving in every setting.

When SPORT mode is selected, maximum driving fun comes from the rear-wheel steering's enhanced oversteer and the enhanced slip threshold of the P-TCS, while torque vectoring ensures the Tecnica's agility and responsiveness in the hands of the driver. The highly responsive powertrain sparks at the touch of the accelerator and the seven-speed gearbox provides a tactile and emotive shift.

In CORSA mode, the car's and driver's race spirit is awoken: the Tecnica responds to the pilot's every input with extreme precision, with the naturally aspirated Lamborghini engine's roar an impassioned reminder of the car's track talents. The powertrain is calibrated to provide optimized track-oriented throttle response and the fastest gearshifts, with the Tecnica demonstrating maximum precision and agility from all systems via the LDVI, including maximum lateral and longitudinal grip from the torque vectoring and P-TCS respectively.

Extraordinary performance comes with new brake cooling management, inspired by track-based Lamborghini experience, delivering consistently better braking performance on both road and track. The Tecnica's carbon ceramic brakes adopt specifically designed cooling deflectors and calliper ducts, directing the airflow into the discs to maximise heat dissipation and reduce brake fluid temperatures and brake pedal elongation: the reduction in disc temperatures also supports brake pad consumption.

Aerodynamic inspired design

The Huracán Tecnica sports a significant and sophisticated design revision, impressing its dual personality of an iconic super sports lifestyle and track-oriented car from every angle. Aerodynamic efficiency and lightweight engineering energize every element while retaining a distinct elegance, with the Tecnica clearly distinguishable from its Huracán stablemates.

A revised design lends the Tecnica a stronger, predatory stance: a powerful, inward-facing front with muscular shoulders meets a lightweight, fully carbon fiber hood. A new bumper featuring the Terzo Millennio's black Ypsilon design, incorporates an air curtain for the first time in a Huracán. A new front splitter, with lower, open slats directing air through the wheels, contributes to improved downforce and cooling. Black at the base of the windscreen increases the lightweight impression.

The profile of the car also sets it apart from the Huracán family: at 6.1 cm longer than the Huracán EVO it is the same height and width but appears lower and broader, with a silhouette inspired by the daylight opening line from the Essenza SCV12. The black of the front Ypsilon feature continues along the flank of the car to the side air intakes, emphasizing the car's dynamic vitality, while the body-color roof can also be painted black as an option.

The clear, sculptural architecture that defines a Lamborghini is as evident in the revised rear. The reshape of the rear, including a new vertical rear glass window gives improved visibility, while a redesigned engine hood in lightweight carbon fiber celebrates the V10 heart of the Tecnica. The powerful rear incorporates a new bumper with optimized air inlet; diffuser painted in body color or optional black; and combines new hexagonal exhaust pipes that deliver the enhanced fanfare from the Tecnica's powertrain.

While aesthetically the fixed rear wing completes the unique lines of the Tecnica, its aero design essentially contributes to the 35% improvement in rear downforce compared to the Huracán EVO RWD, as well as ensuring no increase in drag: in fact, drag is reduced by 20%, improving aero balance and supporting stability during braking and turning speed. The Tecnica's underbody is also optimized with new aero deflectors for improved aerodynamic efficiency.

New Damiso 20" diamond cut wheels, taking inspiration from the Lamborghini Vision GT, sport a hexagonal design and are fitted with Bridgestone Potenza Sport tires.

Created for the driver

The versatility of the Huracán Tecnica continues in its interior as well as in the extensive customization options available: the Huracán Tecnica delivers what the driver wants, in the way it looks, in its dynamic set-up and driver feed-back, in its connectivity but most importantly in its capabilities on both road and track.

Inside, the height-adjustable sports seats immerse the pilot in his cockpit. Further options include a lightweight door design; a rear arch and wheel bolts in lightweight titanium; and harness seat belts for those heading more regularly to the circuit.

A redesigned, sophisticated HMI interface is exclusive to the Tecnica. The driver's instrument panel reduces colors and emphasizes readability in a large new ‘arc' in front of the pilot. The central console screen puts the fun-to-drive elements at the disposal of the cockpit's occupants, including the LDVI functions in real-time display, as well as all connectivity functions including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa. Inspired by the STO, the HMI includes connected telemetry and on-board diaries of destinations and track times, connected to the UNICA app.

Standard and optional colour and trim choices lend themselves to both luxury-oriented and more sporty specifications. Together with eight standard exterior colours, more than 200 additional paint options are available through the Ad Personam program, as well as a new interior trim in Alcantara specifically for Tecnica, and further exclusive options such as stitching designs and colors and the ‘Tecnica' motif embroidered into seat bolsters.

Beyond the Tecnica's exclusive options, Lamborghini's Ad Personam department offers the potential for clients to customize their Huracán Tecnica with virtually unlimited color and trim possibilities.