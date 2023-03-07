NOVITEC Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica (2023)

NOVITEC Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

The body of the Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica is designed for high downforce already ex-factory. The NOVITEC designers round out this concept with tailor-made aerodynamic-enhancement components.

While the front fascia remains stock, the production trunk lid is replaced with a special component from NOVITEC, which is also available in a naked carbon variant. The slits on the left and right direct the air through the hood via integrated ducts, which helps to further optimize the handling stability at high speeds.

The NOVITEC rocker panels, which of course are likewise available in a naked carbon variant, add some sporty highlights to the sides of the vehicle. They give the two-seater an even lower visual stance and thanks to their integrated air intakes also improve cooling of the rear brakes. The NOVITEC carbon covers for the side mirrors complete the racing looks.

In order to make the wedge shape of the Tecnica stand out even more prominently, NOVITEC swaps the standard 20-inch rims for NOVITEC NL4 wheels with diameters of 20 inches at the front and 21 inches on the rear axle. These wheels were tailored precisely to the available space under the wheel arches. And because this sports car can be ordered with a choice of centerlock or conventional five-bolt pattern, the tuning specialist’s rims are naturally also available in both variants.

Vossen produces these wheels with their particularly spectacular design using state-of-the-art forging and machining technology. Their six spokes taper off into the shape of a Y at the rim flange and thereby make these wheels look even larger than they already are. The front axle features size 9Jx20 wheels with 245/30 ZR 20 high-performance tires. Tires of size 325/25/ZR 21 mounted on 12.5Jx21 rims on the rear axle provide outstanding traction.

However, these NOVITEC wheels offer yet another advantage: With a palette of 72 colors plus a choice of brushed or polished surface finishes, Vossen fulfills even unusual customer requests.

2023 NOVITEC Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

The rear tires, which are wider than those of the production car, are not the only thing to make the handling of the rear-wheel drive Huracán even sportier and more direct. To this end, NOVITEC also offers professional suspension tuning for the Tecnica models with MAGNETO suspension.

The NOVITEC sports springs lower the ride height of the Lamborghini by about 35 millimeters. As an alternative, there is the NOVITEC aluminum coilover suspension, which was developed in cooperation with KW. It features 14 selectable settings for the damping behavior both in the low-speed and in the high-speed range. In addition, it allows lowering the ride height of the Lamborghini seamlessly by up to 35 millimeters.

NOVITEC also offers precision-tuned high-performance exhaust systems for optimizing the performance of the ten-cylinder engine that ex-factory produces 470 kW / 640 hp. They are available with or without active sound management by means of butterfly valves in the exhaust system. Both systems can be ordered either made from stainless steel or from even lighter INCONEL, a material also used in Formula 1 racing.

NOVITEC exhaust systems always feature thermal insulation to reduce the temperatures in the engine bay and thus optimize the performance and durability. The INCONEL version is optionally available with 999 fine gold plating, which has even more of a positive impact on the temperatures under the hood. All NOVITEC systems are designed so that they can be combined with the hallmark hexagonal tailpipes of the Tecnica.

Huracán owners wishing for a particularly exclusive interior find a huge variety of leather and Alcantara colors at NOVITEC, which the company masterfully transforms into a myriad of perfectly finished designs.