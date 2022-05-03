Hyundai Motor has announced the i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition, an exclusive, special version of the high-performance Hyundai i30 N hatchback. This unique edition of the new i30 N delivers the same high-performance driving experience with a distinctive exterior and interior design. The limited run of 800 units began production in the last week of April, with 75 vehicles destined for the UK1.

To develop the i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition, Hyundai enhanced the current i30 N using market feedback, media feedback, and inspiration by N-thusiasts – its community of Hyundai N fans – who have already been modifying their own vehicles. The exclusive edition is available in two body colours – Phantom Black Pearl and the new Serenity White Pearl.

The i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition is equipped with the i30 N's 2.0 T-GDi engine, with peak power of 280PS and 392 Nm torque, combined with Hyundai's in-house developed eight-speed wet-type dual-clutch transmission with three N performance functions for an even sportier experience: N Power Shift, N Grin Shift, and N Track Sense Shift. By using the N Grin Shift (NGS) button, the car will get a "boost" of additional 10 PS for the amount of 20 seconds.

New, exclusive design

The exterior and interior designs of the i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition have been carried over from the new i30 N to deliver the same fun-to-drive experience wrapped in a more exclusive package.

The exterior will feature 19-inch forged alloy wheels in a dark bronze matte finish; black Hyundai badges; special decals on the side, front and rear; and two dedicated Drive-N badges in dark bronze matte on the side fenders. The badges on the i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition also display the GPS coordinates of the home of the N models, the Hyundai Motor Europe Test Center at Nürburgring in Germany. Hyundai's high-performance cars are developed, tested, and honed at the Nürburgring-Nordschleife since 2011.

The interior of each unit is outfitted with a unique numbered badge, depicting its position among the limited volume of 800 total units. Instead of leather, Alcantara with red stitching will cover the steering wheel, gear lever, armrest, and handbrake. All accents decorating the interior will be in red colour. This applies to the seat belts in the front and rear, the steering wheel N buttons, the inserts and stitching of the N Light Seats with its new pattern. The i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition also has exclusive floor mats with specific lettering.

UK pricing and specification will be confirmed in due course.

Hyundai N: Never just drive

Hyundai N's brand slogan is ‘Never just drive'. This claim captures the mindset and spirit of N: Do more than simply drive. Enjoy every second of it.

To ensure this, the high-performance engines found in Hyundai N models are tuned for great responsiveness and excellent power output. This display of power shows customers that driving is not just about reaching a destination – it can be exciting as well.