HHyundai Motor today revealed teaser images of the exciting all-new Tucson N Line, an important addition to its all-new Tucson SUV line-up. The new model combines the futuristic design, comfort and advanced connectivity of Tucson with the dynamic styling of N Line.

As the first images reveal, the all-new Tucson N Line will offer aggressive and distinctive exterior design features and differentiating interior details. Unique equipment and colour selections are also planned for production models.

Hyundai's N Line range serves as an entry level to the company's high-performance N brand. These models are especially designed for customers who are looking for an even more dynamic design and driving experience. As well as the all-new Tucson, the i10, i20, i30 (Hatchback and Fastback) and Kona offer N Line variants in Europe.

The all-new Tucson N Line will be available in spring 2021. More details will be revealed soon.