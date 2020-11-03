Hyundai Motor has revealed the first teaser of its latest high-performance model, the all-new i20 N, a racetrack-capable hot hatch based on the all-new i20 and inspired by the i20 WRC rally car.

As with other Hyundai N models, the all-new Hyundai i20 N offers exclusive engine performance and dynamic technology innovations to satisfy performance-oriented enthusiasts. The latest model joins the i30 N and i30 Fastback N among Hyundai's high-performance line-up in Europe.

The all-new i20 N's design features a dynamic overall look based on Hyundai's new Sensuous Sportiness design identity, which gives the car a powerful appearance. The front is dominated by a larger air intake for the turbo engine and brake cooling. At the side, bespoke 18-inch wheels with a grey matte finish and N-branded brake calipers, as well as unique side sills, underline its sporty credentials. A distinctive rear spoiler enhances its aerodynamic performance so that it is fun to drive on any road and in all weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the all-new i20 N's Performance Blue livery, which is exclusive to Hyundai N models, and Phantom Black roof for an optional two-tone style, as well as red exterior accents further emphasize Hyundai's motorsport DNA.

To offer N-thusiasts a further glimpse into the i20 N experience, the car's exhaust sound[1] has also been teased in a short clip that reveals the characteristic tone of Hyundai N.